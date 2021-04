1 / 9

Shruti Haasan’s goofy pictures

Shruti Haasan is a well-known actor and singer. She is the daughter of actors, Kamal Haasal and Sarika Thakur. She started appearing as a child artist and used to even sing in films. Shruti made her adult acting debut with the Hindi film, Luck in 2009 and became a household name. Having done some of the superhit movies like Gabbar Singh (2012), Race Gurram (2014), D-Day (2013), Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013), Gabbar Is Back (2015), Welcome Back (2015) among others, Shruti Haasan has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. She started her music career with her own music band. Along with impressing the audience with her on-screen work and playback singing, Shruti has often made the headlines for being a very active celebrity on the social media. She never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans by sharing informative and adorable candid posts. Here are Shruti Haasan’s goofy pictures that will surely make you fall in love with the actor even more. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram