Shruti Haasan: From her debut to blockbusters, the star's incredible TRANSFORMATION is astonishing

1 / 8

Shruti Haasan's UNMISSABLE transformation

Shruti Haasan is one of the finest and most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. The actress is also very well known for her impeccable fashion scene and fitness. She makes sure to work it out no matter what! The actress is spending her time in lockdown productively as she has taken to piano lessons, working out and the cutest selfies. Her social media feed is a true delight for her fans and there's no denying that. After a career span of almost a decade, the star has made a mark in the industry and has created a niche for herself. The diva primarily acts in Telugu and Tamil films. She has also been a part of several Hindi films such as Gabbar Is Back co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, D-Day, Tevar, Welcome Back to name a few. As a child artist, Haasan sang in films and appeared in a guest role in her father's directorial Hey Ram, before making her foray into acting with the 2009 Bollywood film Luck. Her major popular and breakthrough films include Oh My Friend, Anaganaga O Dheerudu and 7aum Arivu. The star also took a break from films for a while. She opened up about it in an interview, "My whole career has been a risk. At times, you pick films that other people say ‘no’ to. Sometimes, you make choices which people around you don’t approve of. Some movies work, some don’t. But I’m not going to stop myself from doing something because I’m afraid of it. I needed the time to step aside and reassess my life. I don’t owe anyone an explanation for it. I’m happy I took a breather and now, I’m ready to do the kind of work that I want to take up." Shruti has also been the talk of the town for her personal life and marriage rumours. The actress revealed, "A man’s career is never questioned that way. Will anyone go and tell a man, ‘Oh, you’re getting married so you won’t get these parts anymore’. I do feel there is a change, but, I don’t let all this affect me. That’s just my approach and I think a lot of women are like that today." The star is on a career-high and is a director's favourite! She also enjoys a huge fan following! Check out the actress' splendid transformation over the years which is unmissable.

Photo Credit : Youtube