Shruti Haasan’s best outfits

Shruti Haasan is a popular actress-singer. She is the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur. The versatile actor made her debut in Bollywood with Luck in 2009 where her performance was appreciated. Having done commercially successful movies like Gabbar Singh, Race Gurram, D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Gabbar Is Back, Welcome Back among others, Shruti Haasan has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Shruti Haasan also started her music career with the creation of her own music band. Along with making headlines for her on-screen work and playback singing, Shruti Haasan has often been in the news for her sartorial choices. She also keeps her fans updated on social media. Scrolling through Shruti Haasan’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that she has an outfit for every mood. Here are Shruti Haasan’s best outfits that one would want to steal from the Bollywood celebrity’s wardrobe. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram