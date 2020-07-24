/
/
/
Shruti Haasan is pro at clicking selfies and shows how to ace the pout for a perfect snap
Shruti Haasan has successfully established herself as a leading actress down South. Anyone who follows her knows she is fond of selfies. Today, we have compiled a few selfies of the star that shows you how to pout for the perfect selfie.
Published: July 24, 2020 05:18 pm
Shruti Haasan shows how to look good in selfies
Apart from her amazing acting skills, she is a celebrity who is known to speak her mind. She continues to win hearts with her ravishing personality and confidence. On the movie front, Shruti will be seen in an upcoming action thriller film Krack. Apart from Haasan, Krack also stars Ravi Teja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Chirag Jani, and others. As per later reports, Krack might get a direct release on OTT platforms. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the film. Apart from acting, Shruti is also good at singing. Talking about the actress' social media, Shruti's Instagram posts are a delight to all her fans. From sharing no makeup pictures to goofy selfies and singing videos, Shruti has been keeping her fans entertained and inspired during the lockdown. Anyone who follows her knows she is fond of selfies. Speaking of that, we have compiled a few selfies of the star that shows you how to look good and pout for the perfect selfie.
Pout on point
The actress is a selfie queen.
Filter on
The actress' Instagram posts are a treat to her fans.
Gorgeous
The actress looks so beautiful in this pic. Plus, her style is on point. When it comes to fashion, Shruti is one of the stylish actresses down South.
Cuteness personified
This pic is too cute for words.
Girl squad
The actress knows how to have fun to the fullest with her girl gang.
Pout game on point
Shruti's pout game is on point in this selfie as well.
