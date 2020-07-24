Shruti Haasan is pro at clicking selfies and shows how to ace the pout for a perfect snap

1 / 7

Shruti Haasan shows how to look good in selfies

Shruti Haasan has successfully established herself as a leading actress down South. She is also popular in Bollywood. Apart from her amazing acting skills, she is a celebrity who is known to speak her mind. She continues to win hearts with her ravishing personality and confidence. On the movie front, Shruti will be seen in an upcoming action thriller film Krack. Apart from Haasan, Krack also stars Ravi Teja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Chirag Jani, and others. As per later reports, Krack might get a direct release on OTT platforms. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the film. Apart from acting, Shruti is also good at singing. Talking about the actress' social media, Shruti's Instagram posts are a delight to all her fans. From sharing no makeup pictures to goofy selfies and singing videos, Shruti has been keeping her fans entertained and inspired during the lockdown. Anyone who follows her knows she is fond of selfies. Speaking of that, we have compiled a few selfies of the star that shows you how to look good and pout for the perfect selfie.

Photo Credit : Instagram