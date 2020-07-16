Shruti Haasan to Sai Pallavi: Want shiny hair like the South actresses? Here are their hair care secrets

1 / 8

Here's how south stars maintain their lustrous hair

Amidst the hectic schedules of an actor's life, maintaining oneself can be difficult. The spotlight is on them which makes sense that they strive to look flawless no matter what. They go to extreme lengths to look good at all times because their job entails it. At the same time, they ensure they use products that do not harm their skin. Most actresses swear by home remedies that seem to do the trick and work well for them. From regular cleansing methods to home remedies, they do it all. They also make sure to take good care of their hair and follow strict hair care regimes. Talking about beautiful actresses can never be complete without Shruti Haasan. The actress is always seen experimenting with her hairdo. Be it onscreen or off-screen on her Instagram style files, she is often seen sporting some rather interesting hairstyles. What keeps her hair healthy is the fact that she takes care of her hair since she is aware that her hair gets exposed to a lot of styling tools and heat tools during her working hours. Even Tamannaah Bhatia shared a home remedy amid lockdown. She gave us a do-it-yourself recipe for healthy hair using two simple kitchen ingredients many of us will have at home already that include coconut oil, and onions. Tamannaah uses onion juice mixed coconut oil instead of runny onion juice alone so that the thick mix doesn’t drip everywhere. Having said that, take a look at all South actresses' remedies that help them to maintain their perfect hair.

Photo Credit : Instagram