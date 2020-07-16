Advertisement
Shruti Haasan to Sai Pallavi: Want shiny hair like the South actresses? Here are their hair care secrets

Being an actress is not easy and it can get hectic maintaining your hair and skin on point all the time. Ever wondered how your favourite stars manage to do it? Take a look at their haircare regimes!
    Here's how south stars maintain their lustrous hair

    Amidst the hectic schedules of an actor's life, maintaining oneself can be difficult. The spotlight is on them which makes sense that they strive to look flawless no matter what. They go to extreme lengths to look good at all times because their job entails it. At the same time, they ensure they use products that do not harm their skin. Most actresses swear by home remedies that seem to do the trick and work well for them. From regular cleansing methods to home remedies, they do it all. They also make sure to take good care of their hair and follow strict hair care regimes. Talking about beautiful actresses can never be complete without Shruti Haasan. The actress is always seen experimenting with her hairdo. Be it onscreen or off-screen on her Instagram style files, she is often seen sporting some rather interesting hairstyles. What keeps her hair healthy is the fact that she takes care of her hair since she is aware that her hair gets exposed to a lot of styling tools and heat tools during her working hours. Even Tamannaah Bhatia shared a home remedy amid lockdown. She gave us a do-it-yourself recipe for healthy hair using two simple kitchen ingredients many of us will have at home already that include coconut oil, and onions. Tamannaah uses onion juice mixed coconut oil instead of runny onion juice alone so that the thick mix doesn’t drip everywhere. Having said that, take a look at all South actresses' remedies that help them to maintain their perfect hair.

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    To keep her long tresses clean, she opts for a herbal home remedy instead of shampoos that are loaded with harsh chemicals. Since her hair is exposed to heat from the hair styling tools and a lot of products, she keeps her hair looking great and healthy by using herbal hair wash made of shikakai, papaya and amla to keep her hair and scalp clean.

    Kajal Aggarwal

    She regularly goes for a hair spa treatment to make her hair healthy. She fights bad hair day with a quick oil massage and hot towel treatment which helps in deep conditioning of hair and makes it shine.

    Anushka Shetty

    The Baahubali beauty swears by the remedy of oiling her hair every few days. She uses different kinds of oils like olive oil, castor oils, mustard oil, coconut oil for strengthening her hair roots. She tries to avoid using hair colour and any chemical products.

    Nayanthara

    South beauty has a very simple way to keep her hair in check. For the lustre and shiny tresses, Nayanthara uses basic coconut oil regularly.

    Shruti Haasan

    She indulges in hair massages at home using coconut oil to nourish her hair and scalp. Also, she trims her hair every two months to keep split ends and any other hair damage at bay and to flaunt healthy and lustrous hair.

    Sai Pallavi

    During one of the interviews, Sai Pallavi revealed the secret behind her lustrous and long hair. She said, "Eat healthy food and I wash my hair every three days. I pray every day that my hair doesn't fall off, that is all I do for it." She also uses natural products like aloe vera for her long tresses.

    Rakul Preet Singh

    To replenish dull hair she uses a hair mask prepared by adding egg white, bananas and curd.

