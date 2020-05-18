/
/
/
Shruti Haasan: From surgery to walking at Cannes 2017; When the South beauty created a storm on the internet
Shruti Haasan: From surgery to walking at Cannes 2017; When the South beauty created a storm on the internet
Shruti Haasan is one of the finest and versatile stars down south. She often makes headlines and is the talk of the town for her personal life and other reasons. Here are times when south beauty created a buzz on the internet! Have a look.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
12525 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 18, 2020 04:28 pm
1 / 6
Times when Shruti Haasan made headlines
Shruti Haasan is one of the finest and most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. After a career span of almost a decade, the star has made a mark in the industry and has created a niche for herself. The diva primarily acts in Telugu and Tamil films. She has also been a part of several Hindi films such as Gabbar Is Back co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, D-Day, Tevar, Welcome Back to name a few. As a child artist, Haasan sang in films and appeared in a guest role in her father's directorial Hey Ram, before making her foray into acting with the 2009 Bollywood film Luck. Her major popular and breakthrough films include Oh My Friend, Anaganaga O Dheerudu and 7aum Arivu. The star also took a break from films for a while. She opened up about it in an interview, "My whole career has been a risk. At times, you pick films that other people say ‘no’ to. Sometimes, you make choices which people around you don’t approve of. Some movies work, some don’t. But I’m not going to stop myself from doing something because I’m afraid of it. I needed the time to step aside and reassess my life. I don’t owe anyone an explanation for it. I’m happy I took a breather and now, I’m ready to do the kind of work that I want to take up." Shruti has also been the talk of the town for her personal life and marriage rumours. Have a look at times the star took the internet by a storm and made headlines!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
When she opened up about her surgery
Celebrities across the world are well known for undergoing surgeries and constantly working on their skin and bodies. However, hardly does someone ever come out and talk about it despite facing criticism and harsh comments for it. Contrary to the norms, Shruti Haasan broke the stereotype around it when she posted about it on her social media. "I'm happy to say this is my life, my face and yes, I've had plastic surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No. It's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds," wrote Shruti.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Yevadu leaked photos
A couple of pictures of the actress were leaked from the shoot of Yevadu. The voluptuous pictures were termed “steamy” and were among the most searched pictures on Google.
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 6
Relationship with Siddharth
Shruti Haasan and Siddharth Suryanarayan have been co-stars in Oh My Friend and Anaganaga O Dheerudu. The reports of the two dating and living in around the early 2010s were ripe, also stating that the two parted ways mutually. However, Shruti denied any such reports and said that they were just good friends and she was not in love with him.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 6
Walking at the Cannes Film Festival
The diva created a major buzz on the internet when she walked the red carpet at the prestigious film festival in 2017.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
Rumoured relationship with Ranbir Kapoor
The rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Shruti Haasan's alleged relationship started doing rounds when they shot for an advertisement together. However, putting the rumours to rest, Shruti mentioned that "I am very busy with my work and have nothing to say because these rumours don't affect me anymore."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment