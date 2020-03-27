/
Shruti Haasan's airport looks prove comfort is the key in her style books; Check out
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: March 27, 2020 01:23 pm
Shruti Haasan's airport looks
Shruti Haasan is one fashionable diva. Over the years, Shruti has served many stylish looks and still continues to do so. She is one of the stars who is known to experiment with fashion and add her own glam to it. Be it acing denim on denim look, rocking an all black ensemble or turning heads with her red carpet appearances and more, Shruti's style is always on point. It would not be wrong to say that the actress is a major fashion inspiration. Anyone who follows her knows comfort is the key in her style books. Comfort comes first and it is the only reason her looks are simple yet so stylish and always so comfy. The stunning actress' airport looks always create a buzz. And undoubtedly, her airport looks are worth taking note of! In case you are looking for some style inspiration, check out Shruti Haasan's airport looks.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Black seems to be her favourite colour
Shruti kept it all stylish in an all-black sweatshirt and paired it with a pair of slim-fit pants and matching shoes.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Keeping it casual
This looks will definitely remind you of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress donned an oversized lose grey sweatshirt and paired it with black cycling shorts.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
No makeup
The actress looks beautiful sans makeup. She kept it stylish in a black simple dress paired with black boots.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Nailed the denim look
That's how you keep it simple yet stylish!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Her love for denim knows no bounds
The actress donned a denim mini dress and paired it with a grey floral jacket.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Love this look
For her airport look, Shruti donned a white crop top paired with black tracks and jacket.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Keeping it cool
The actress looks cool as she donned a top paired with ripped jeans and a black shirt.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Keeping it simple and stunning
Dressed in a black shirt, black leather skirt and boots, Shruti looks stunning.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
