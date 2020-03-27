Coronavirus updates
Home
/
Photos
/
Shruti Hassan
/
Shruti Haasan's airport looks prove comfort is the key in her style books; Check out

Shruti Haasan's airport looks prove comfort is the key in her style books; Check out

Shruti Haasan is one fashionable diva. The stunning actress' airport looks always create a buzz. And undoubtedly, her airport looks are worth taking note of! In case you are looking for some style inspiration, check out Shruti Haasan's airport looks.
2172 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Shruti Haasan's airport looks

    Shruti Haasan's airport looks

    Shruti Haasan is one fashionable diva. Over the years, Shruti has served many stylish looks and still continues to do so. She is one of the stars who is known to experiment with fashion and add her own glam to it. Be it acing denim on denim look, rocking an all black ensemble or turning heads with her red carpet appearances and more, Shruti's style is always on point. It would not be wrong to say that the actress is a major fashion inspiration. Anyone who follows her knows comfort is the key in her style books. Comfort comes first and it is the only reason her looks are simple yet so stylish and always so comfy. The stunning actress' airport looks always create a buzz. And undoubtedly, her airport looks are worth taking note of! In case you are looking for some style inspiration, check out Shruti Haasan's airport looks.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 9
    Black seems to be her favourite colour

    Black seems to be her favourite colour

    Shruti kept it all stylish in an all-black sweatshirt and paired it with a pair of slim-fit pants and matching shoes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Keeping it casual

    Keeping it casual

    This looks will definitely remind you of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress donned an oversized lose grey sweatshirt and paired it with black cycling shorts.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 4 / 9
    No makeup

    No makeup

    The actress looks beautiful sans makeup. She kept it stylish in a black simple dress paired with black boots.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Nailed the denim look

    Nailed the denim look

    That's how you keep it simple yet stylish!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Her love for denim knows no bounds

    Her love for denim knows no bounds

    The actress donned a denim mini dress and paired it with a grey floral jacket.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Love this look

    Love this look

    For her airport look, Shruti donned a white crop top paired with black tracks and jacket.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 8 / 9
    Keeping it cool

    Keeping it cool

    The actress looks cool as she donned a top paired with ripped jeans and a black shirt.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Keeping it simple and stunning

    Keeping it simple and stunning

    Dressed in a black shirt, black leather skirt and boots, Shruti looks stunning.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spoke candidly about their relationship
6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spoke candidly about their relationship
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij\'s pictures with their bundle of joy Tara personify cuteness
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's pictures with their bundle of joy Tara personify cuteness
PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput\'s swanky sea facing home deserves all your attention
PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's swanky sea facing home deserves all your attention
7 Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were the most relatable celebrity couple
7 Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were the most relatable celebrity couple
Shanaya Kapoor\'s UNSEEN moments with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; See Photos
Shanaya Kapoor's UNSEEN moments with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; See Photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas\' style evolution proves why she is the ultimate fashion icon; See Photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' style evolution proves why she is the ultimate fashion icon; See Photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement