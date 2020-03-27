Shruti Haasan's airport looks prove comfort is the key in her style books; Check out

1 / 9

Shruti Haasan's airport looks

Shruti Haasan is one fashionable diva. Over the years, Shruti has served many stylish looks and still continues to do so. She is one of the stars who is known to experiment with fashion and add her own glam to it. Be it acing denim on denim look, rocking an all black ensemble or turning heads with her red carpet appearances and more, Shruti's style is always on point. It would not be wrong to say that the actress is a major fashion inspiration. Anyone who follows her knows comfort is the key in her style books. Comfort comes first and it is the only reason her looks are simple yet so stylish and always so comfy. The stunning actress' airport looks always create a buzz. And undoubtedly, her airport looks are worth taking note of! In case you are looking for some style inspiration, check out Shruti Haasan's airport looks.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani