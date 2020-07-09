Shruti Haasan's beauty in these CANDID photos will leave you spellbound; Take a look

1 / 7

Shruti Haasan's candid snaps are too good to miss

Shruti Haasan is one popular actress down South. She is not only a brilliant actor but also a good singer. Very often, Shruti shares her singing videos on Instagram. During the lockdown, she has been sharing her videos and pictures on social media. She has been sharing a lot of goofy photos on Instagram making her fans and followers go ROFL. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows that she is not afraid to speak her mind. A couple of days ago, Shruti opened up about getting a nose job done. The actress shared a pic and wrote, "No one famous or not is in a position to judge other person. Ever. That's just not cool. I'm happy to say this is my life my face and yes I've had surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No. It's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill." The stunning actress further added that she is learning every day to love herself. She is one inspiring actress who has come a long way in her career. She is not only popular down South but is also known in Bollywood. Shruti has done several films in Bollywood as well. Recently, we across a few pictures of the actress when she was spotted promoting her film Behen Hogi Teri. The actress looked her best at the event and gave major fashion goals at the same time. Without further ado, check out her candid moments.

Photo Credit : APH Images