Shruti Haasan's cute expressions in her childhood photos will melt your heart; Take a look

Shruti Haasan's cute expressions in her childhood photos will melt your heart; Take a look

Shruti Haasan often treats fans with her childhood photos that are just beyond adorable. The pictures of the actress prove she was born to be a star. On that note, check out her childhood photos.
9991 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Shruti Haasan's adorable childhood pics

    Shruti Haasan's adorable childhood pics

    By delivering spectacular performances in films over the years, Shruti Haasan has successfully established herself as one of the leading actresses of South Indian cinema. She has also earned a name for herself in Bollywood. Shruti achieved immense recognition with leading roles in Oh My Friend, Anaganga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu, and more. She has been a part of successful films like Gabbar Singh, Vedalam, Srimanthudu, Race Gurram and more. Apart from acting, she has also established herself as a singer. The actress is very active on social media. She has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine days. From sharing gorgeous selfies to throwback videos and more, her social media posts have been absolutely a treat to her fans. Speaking about her social media posts, she often treats fans with her childhood photos which are just beyond adorable. The pictures of the actress prove she was born to be a star. On that note, check out the beautiful actress' childhood photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Cutie

    Cutie

    "Wearing all black. random tattoo on face. being a weirdo since 1995. #throwback #kuttyme," wrote Shruti.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Mood

    Mood

    The actress shared this pic and wrote, "At least I've been consistent all these years #currentmood #alwaysmood #humanscanbeboring."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Mumma's girl

    Mumma's girl

    "Tb to this picture that perfectly captures my current holiday mood! Snuggle, cuddles, and lazing all day. 1995 with my mommy and @aksharaa.haasan holidaying in hongkong," wrote the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Her expressions

    Her expressions

    The actress captioned this pic as, "Annoyed since 1998. #littleme #agesago #tb."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    With her mommy dearest

    With her mommy dearest

    The actress is looking beyond cute in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    'Bangs and bobs since 1991.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This pic will certainly melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

