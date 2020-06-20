Shruti Haasan's cute expressions in her childhood photos will melt your heart; Take a look

1 / 8

Shruti Haasan's adorable childhood pics

By delivering spectacular performances in films over the years, Shruti Haasan has successfully established herself as one of the leading actresses of South Indian cinema. She has also earned a name for herself in Bollywood. Shruti achieved immense recognition with leading roles in Oh My Friend, Anaganga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu, and more. She has been a part of successful films like Gabbar Singh, Vedalam, Srimanthudu, Race Gurram and more. Apart from acting, she has also established herself as a singer. The actress is very active on social media. She has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine days. From sharing gorgeous selfies to throwback videos and more, her social media posts have been absolutely a treat to her fans. Speaking about her social media posts, she often treats fans with her childhood photos which are just beyond adorable. The pictures of the actress prove she was born to be a star. On that note, check out the beautiful actress' childhood photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram