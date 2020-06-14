/
/
/
Shruti Haasan's floral outfits from thigh high slit to full length dress deserve all your attention; See Pics
Shruti Haasan's floral outfits from thigh high slit to full length dress deserve all your attention; See Pics
Shruti Haasan is one of the most stylish stars down South. Here are the times she donned floral outfits with absolute grace. Take a look.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2679 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 14, 2020 01:30 pm
-
1 / 11
-
2 / 11
-
3 / 11
-
4 / 11
-
5 / 11
-
6 / 11
-
7 / 11
-
8 / 11
-
9 / 11
-
10 / 11
-
11 / 11
Add new comment