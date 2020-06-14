Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Shruti Hassan
/
Shruti Haasan's floral outfits from thigh high slit to full length dress deserve all your attention; See Pics

Shruti Haasan's floral outfits from thigh high slit to full length dress deserve all your attention; See Pics

Shruti Haasan is one of the most stylish stars down South. Here are the times she donned floral outfits with absolute grace. Take a look.
2679 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 01:30 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Shruti Haasan's incredible floral outfits

    Shruti Haasan's incredible floral outfits

    Shruti Haasan is one of the finest and most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. The actress is also very well known for her impeccable fashion scene and fitness. She makes sure to work it out no matter what! The actress is spending her time in lockdown productively as she has taken to piano lessons, working out and the cutest selfies. Her social media feed is a true delight for her fans and there's no denying that. After a career span of almost a decade, the star has made a mark in the industry and has created a niche for herself. Shruti has also been the talk of the town for her personal life and marriage rumours. The actress revealed, "A man’s career is never questioned that way. Will anyone go and tell a man, ‘Oh, you’re getting married so you won’t get these parts anymore’. I do feel there is a change, but, I don’t let all this affect me. That’s just my approach and I think a lot of women are like that today." The star is on a career-high and is a director's favourite! The actress is spending her time in lockdown productively as she has taken to piano lessons, working out and the cutest selfies. Her social media feed is a true delight for her fans and there's no denying that. She is also extremely fashionable and pulls off every look like a pro! From a pantsuit, embellished lehengas, jumpsuits, long dresses to floral outfits, she pulls it off with ease! Check out her floral looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    Floral short dress

    Floral short dress

    For one of her casual outings, Shruti opted for a casual black floral dress that looked perfect on her!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Denim jacket styled to perfection

    Denim jacket styled to perfection

    When Shruti stepped out in a full length white floral dress and teamed it up with a denim jacket.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Off-shoulder floral look

    Off-shoulder floral look

    For the promotions of Behen Hogi Teri, she chose to wear a floral print wrap dress featuring shoulder cut-outs from SR Store and accessorised her look with a pair of oversized vintage earrings from Viange and ankle strap sandals from Forever 21.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Gorgeous as ever

    Gorgeous as ever

    The gorgeous South beauty picked a black gown which perfectly accentuated her sculpted figure and had a plunging floral neckline.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Cannes 2017

    Cannes 2017

    The actress stepped out in a summery white Indo-western outfit, layered with a floral robe. She wore Mahesh Nottandas’ gorgeous earrings to complete the look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    With sister Akshara

    With sister Akshara

    When Shruti's gown had a beautiful white floral look as she posed with sister Akshara.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Major throwback

    Major throwback

    The time Shruti donned a dark blue floral dress and looked gorgeous!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Floral sleeves

    Floral sleeves

    For one of her quarantine snaps, Shruti donned a black tee with floral sleeves.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Blue and white floral lehenga

    Blue and white floral lehenga

    The actress looks elegant as ever in this blue and white floral lehenga.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Defining elegance

    Defining elegance

    Shruti looks beautiful in this dress full of roses!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

BTS: Jimin, RM, J Hope, Suga and V; Who rocks the blonde hair? COMMENT NOW
BTS: Jimin, RM, J Hope, Suga and V; Who rocks the blonde hair? COMMENT NOW
From denim to neon yellow; Take a look at Kiara Advani\'s noteworthy collection of jumpsuits
From denim to neon yellow; Take a look at Kiara Advani's noteworthy collection of jumpsuits
MOST LIKED: Himanshi Khurana\'s look with bangles to Ananya Panday\'s goofy selfie; Here\'s a recap of the week
MOST LIKED: Himanshi Khurana's look with bangles to Ananya Panday's goofy selfie; Here's a recap of the week
Hansika Motwani is a queen of selfies; Take a look at the actress\' beautiful pictures
Hansika Motwani is a queen of selfies; Take a look at the actress' beautiful pictures
All the times Rubina Dilaik shared gorgeous photos sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin
All the times Rubina Dilaik shared gorgeous photos sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin
Kajal Aggarwal\'s vibrant saree to geeky mood; When the South star made headlines with her airport looks
Kajal Aggarwal's vibrant saree to geeky mood; When the South star made headlines with her airport looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement