Shruti Haasan's floral outfits from thigh high slit to full length dress deserve all your attention; See Pics

1 / 11

Shruti Haasan's incredible floral outfits

Shruti Haasan is one of the finest and most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. The actress is also very well known for her impeccable fashion scene and fitness. She makes sure to work it out no matter what! The actress is spending her time in lockdown productively as she has taken to piano lessons, working out and the cutest selfies. Her social media feed is a true delight for her fans and there's no denying that. After a career span of almost a decade, the star has made a mark in the industry and has created a niche for herself. Shruti has also been the talk of the town for her personal life and marriage rumours. The actress revealed, "A man’s career is never questioned that way. Will anyone go and tell a man, ‘Oh, you’re getting married so you won’t get these parts anymore’. I do feel there is a change, but, I don’t let all this affect me. That’s just my approach and I think a lot of women are like that today." The star is on a career-high and is a director's favourite! The actress is spending her time in lockdown productively as she has taken to piano lessons, working out and the cutest selfies. Her social media feed is a true delight for her fans and there's no denying that. She is also extremely fashionable and pulls off every look like a pro! From a pantsuit, embellished lehengas, jumpsuits, long dresses to floral outfits, she pulls it off with ease! Check out her floral looks.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani