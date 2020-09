1 / 8

Why we love Shruti Haasan's airport style?

Shruti Haasan is making headlines yet again and now with the reports of being a part of the Telugu remake of the hit Netflix movie, Lust Stories. According to several reports, Nag Ashwin has directed a web series with Shruti Hassan and other actors. It was for one of the parts for the Lust Stories remake. Shruti Hassan is reprising the role of Kiara Advani in the original. Apart from Nag, directors Sankalp Reddy, Tarun Bhaskar and Nandini Reddy are also directing different parts of the remake. Shruti Hassan who stole our hearts with her debut performance in her Bollywood debut on the silver screen with Hey Ram in 2000 and then being a part of several commercially and critically successful films like 7aum Arivu (2011), Yevadu (2014), Puli (2015) and Welcome Back (2015).The actress who is the daughter of none other than the legendary Kamal Hassan has worked hard to make a mark for herself and her hard work and sincerity now makes her one of the most popular and successful actors in the South film industry.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani