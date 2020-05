Shruti Haasan's indoor quarantine photoshoot shows a little vanity never hurt anyone; See PHOTOS

1 / 10

Check out Shruti Haasan's indoor photoshoot snaps

Shruti Haasan is one of the finest and most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. After a career span of almost a decade, she has truly made a mark in the industry and has created a niche for herself. The diva primarily acts in Telugu and Tamil films. She has also been a part of several Hindi films such as Gabbar Is Back co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, D-Day, Tevar, Welcome Back to name a few. The actress is also very well known for her impeccable fashion scene and fitness. From a simple tee and denim, gorgeous flowy gowns embellished lehengas to a pantsuit, she aces it all with ease. Talking about her fashion sense, Shruti said, "I don’t care. My fans say we love that you just follow your heart. I don’t follow trends. My clothes are not branded. I have a few pieces that were gifted to me. Maybe, I have one piece that I bought because it was at a mega discount. I shop mostly at forever 21 and Zara. I don’t feel the need to spend beyond that. I dress for myself at public appearances too. People have told me to wear this - this is in fashion but if it doesn’t suit me I don’t wear it." She makes sure to work it out no matter what! The actress is spending her time in lockdown productively as she has taken to piano lessons, working out and the cutest selfies. Her social media feed is a true delight for her fans and there's no denying that. The actress has been sharing the most awesome lockdown photoshoot snaps that will sweep you off your feet. Speaking of which, check out her amazing snaps from her indoor quarantine photoshoot!

Photo Credit : Instagram