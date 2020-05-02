Shruti Haasan's THROWBACK photos are hard to miss; Her FIRST Instagram pic is too cute to handle

1 / 7

Shruti Haasan's THROWBACK photos

Shruti Haasan is one of the most loved actresses of the entertainment industry. She is a star kid but has achieved success on her own terms. After a career span of almost a decade, Shruti has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. The stunning actress who is known to speak her mind kickstarted her acting career as a child artist in 'Hey Ram' and later went on to do films such as Gabbar Is Back, Yevadu, Ramayya Vastavayya, D-Day and more. Apart from being a brilliant performer, Shruti is one celebrity who is very relatable. Some of her social media posts will definitely make you relate to her. She's got a great sense of humour. Well, Shruti is currently spending her time in lockdown. Going by her social media posts, she has taken up piano lessons, working out, and writing as well. While checking out her social media posts, we came across many throwback photos of the actress. And without further ado, check them out below.

Photo Credit : Instagram