Shruti Haasan's THROWBACK photos are hard to miss; Her FIRST Instagram pic is too cute to handle
Shruti Haasan is one of the most loved actresses of the entertainment industry. While checking out her social media posts, we came across many throwback photos of the actress that are too cute to handle. Check out!
Published: May 2, 2020 01:49 pm
Shruti Haasan's THROWBACK photos
Shruti Haasan is one of the most loved actresses of the entertainment industry. She is a star kid but has achieved success on her own terms. After a career span of almost a decade, Shruti has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. The stunning actress who is known to speak her mind kickstarted her acting career as a child artist in 'Hey Ram' and later went on to do films such as Gabbar Is Back, Yevadu, Ramayya Vastavayya, D-Day and more. Apart from being a brilliant performer, Shruti is one celebrity who is very relatable. Some of her social media posts will definitely make you relate to her. She's got a great sense of humour. Well, Shruti is currently spending her time in lockdown. Going by her social media posts, she has taken up piano lessons, working out, and writing as well. While checking out her social media posts, we came across many throwback photos of the actress. And without further ado, check them out below.
First Instagram pic
This is the actress' first Instagram pic in which she looks cute beyond words.
Always singing
"Throwback to one of my earlier shows, performing in Mumbai - before I discovered frizz control products or copious amounts of pizza. #ancientphotos #alwayssinging #memories #oldnose." captioned Shruti.
And she won!!
This pic will leave you in splits for sure.
She got her wings to fly
This is one of the most beautiful snaps of the actress.
With her girl gang
"Love this!!! Ten years ago with my darlings," captioned Shruti.
What's happening?
"When we thought we were cool - here I am with my best friend @krishnan.bass poor choice in footwear, fashion and hair styles but always had great music around us :) God even knows when this picture was taken!! It's been so good knowing you my whole life dude," captioned the actress.
