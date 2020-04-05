Shruti Haasan's WORKOUT photos will be the apt motivation for you to work out amid quarantine period

1 / 6

Shruti Haasan's WORKOUT photos

Shruti Haasan is one of the finest and most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. After a career span of almost a decade, she has truly made a mark in the industry and has created a niche for herself. The diva primarily acts in Telugu and Tamil films. She has also been a part of several Hindi films such as Gabbar Is Back co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, D-Day, Tevar, Welcome Back to name a few. The actress is also very well known for her impeccable fashion scene and fitness. She makes sure to work it out no matter what! Shruti is a fitness freak and maintains her figure with dedication and hard work. She regularly goes running which helps her build stamina and endurance as well as core strength. She also does some cardio exercises as well. She includes some dancing in her workout regime as it helps her lose weight as well as remain stress-free. On that note, check out her workout photos which will be your inspiration this quarantine to work out at home!

Photo Credit : Instagram