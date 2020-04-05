/
Shruti Haasan's WORKOUT photos will be the apt motivation for you to work out amid quarantine period
Shruti Haasan is one hell of a stunner and there is no denying that. She also makes sure to maintain her fitness and beauty with perfection! Check out her workout photos which will be the ideal motivation for you to sweat it out at home.
Written By
Ekta Varma
5864 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 5, 2020 01:00 pm
Shruti Haasan's WORKOUT photos
Shruti Haasan is one of the finest and most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. After a career span of almost a decade, she has truly made a mark in the industry and has created a niche for herself. The diva primarily acts in Telugu and Tamil films. She has also been a part of several Hindi films such as Gabbar Is Back co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, D-Day, Tevar, Welcome Back to name a few. The actress is also very well known for her impeccable fashion scene and fitness. She makes sure to work it out no matter what! Shruti is a fitness freak and maintains her figure with dedication and hard work. She regularly goes running which helps her build stamina and endurance as well as core strength. She also does some cardio exercises as well. She includes some dancing in her workout regime as it helps her lose weight as well as remain stress-free. On that note, check out her workout photos which will be your inspiration this quarantine to work out at home!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Happy vibes
The actress loves her workout and this picture is a proof!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Dedication and hard work
Shruti's dedication towards fitness is truly commendable.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Neon love
These neon socks can be a great pop to energy for an intense workout session.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Selfie with trainer
She captioned this image as, "Training hard with the best !!! @szilvi_stuntwoman" This picture will surely make you miss your trainer!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Post workout selfie
Gym selfies are always the best.
Photo Credit : Instagram
