Happy Birthday Shweta Bachchan: 5 times she proved to be the coolest mother to Navya Naveli and Agastya

Shweta Bachchan Birthday Special

Shweta Bachchan is amongst the most popular celebs in B-Town and there is no denying that. The mother of two, is one of the most stunning and stylish people out there. She recently launched her designer clothing line in association with Monisha Jaising. She is also very active on social media and keeps treating her followers with some of the most amazing moments of her life. Her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are amongst the most popular star kids on the block and are often the talk of the town. They are often spotted together at family functions, parties, events an other casual outings and also enjoy a fan following on social media. Shweta Bachchan often posts some of the cutest moments with her darlings on social media and they are truly hard to miss. As she turns 46 today, check out five times she proved to be the coolest mom to her kids.

Photo Credit : Instagram