Happy Birthday Shweta Bachchan: 5 times she proved to be the coolest mother to Navya Naveli and Agastya
Shweta Bachchan is a super cool mom and there is no denying that. She is active on social media and keeps posting some amazing pictures with Navya and Agastya Nanda. On the occasion of her birthday today, check out 5 times she proved to be the coolest mom.
Written By
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: March 17, 2020 02:45 pm
Shweta Bachchan Birthday Special
Shweta Bachchan is amongst the most popular celebs in B-Town and there is no denying that. The mother of two, is one of the most stunning and stylish people out there. She recently launched her designer clothing line in association with Monisha Jaising. She is also very active on social media and keeps treating her followers with some of the most amazing moments of her life. Her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are amongst the most popular star kids on the block and are often the talk of the town. They are often spotted together at family functions, parties, events an other casual outings and also enjoy a fan following on social media. Shweta Bachchan often posts some of the cutest moments with her darlings on social media and they are truly hard to miss. As she turns 46 today, check out five times she proved to be the coolest mom to her kids.
Shares clothes with you
Shweta Bachchan asked Navya to "please return her t-shirt" and isn't that so relatable? We all love stealing our moms' amazing collection of clothes!
Twins with you
Not just that, she also makes sure to strike some killer poses while twinning with her sweethearts and this picture speaks volumes for it.
It's party time!
How cool can be a mom who asks you to get up and dance at a party? Shweta Bachchan captioned this image on her social media as, "Dance Littl lady DANCE".
Teases you and HOW!
"Hell is empty and all the devils are here" says the designer as she posted this picture on her Instagram.
Posts the cutest captions
The star mom posted this picture on her gram with the caption, "I'm here for the free hugs."
