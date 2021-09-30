5 Times KKK11’s Shweta Tiwari aced formal look

1 / 5

Shweta in abstract suit

Actress Shweta Tiwari went through a major weight transformation in the previous year on the behest of her daughter. But her new look is creating a buzz on social media. During the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she mostly was seen athleisure but is totally rocking formal wear also. In the picture, she has worn a multicolor abstract print pantsuit. She is looking fabulous in the picture. She has completed the look with yellow heels.

Photo Credit : Shweta instagram