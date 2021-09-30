5 Times KKK11’s Shweta Tiwari aced formal look

Actress Shweta Tiwari went through a major weight transformation in the previous year on the behest of her daughter. But her new look is creating a buzz on social media. During the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she mostly was seen athleisure but is totally rocking formal wear also. In the picture, she has worn a multicolor abstract print pantsuit. She is looking fabulous in the picture. She has completed the look with yellow heels.
Photo Credit : Shweta instagram
In the picture, she is looking spectacular in the pink bralette and pantsuit. She is raising the temperature in her glam and bold look.
In the picture, she has donned a white formal shirt with a twist. The shirt has gorgeous frills in it which make it very stylish and attractive. She has paired the look with brown formal pants and high heels.
This is a picture from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 press conference and her shimmery golden work pantsuit became the talk of the town. She had donned an orange and golden pantsuit which added charm to her personality.
If one has to find an outfit that is party wear yet formal, then it is surely this brown pantsuit of Shweta Tiwari. The corset is paired with loose pants, which adds a vintage touch to the whole attire.