5 Times Shweta Tiwari flaunted her love for traditional outfits

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry, who has been ruling the telly world with her excellent acting and fashionable looks. Shweta is a proud mother of two children. Her daughter, Palak Tiwari has also been carving a space for herself in the industry. Shweta has been a part of numerous shows in her acting career and every time her performance has been applauded by the audience. She enjoys a massive following on social media and often shares pictures of herself in stylish western and traditional outfits. Check out times when the actress flaunted her love for traditional outfits.
Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta looks resplendent in an orange and pink-hued ethnic outfit and the actress accessorized her look with green-coloured jewellery.
Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Here, the actress Shweta looked ultra-glamorous in a white and blue suit and opted for minimal jewelry with this outfit.
This diva looked ethereal in a white suit and here again she kept her accessories minimal and decked up her outfit only with jhumkaas.
Here again, Shweta manages to take our breath away with her beautiful smile and elegant pink suit.
Shweta here donned a very basic and colorful outfit but her long jhumkaas definitely adds a classic look to her attire.