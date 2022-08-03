5 Times Shweta Tiwari flaunted her love for traditional outfits

1 / 6

Shweta Tiwari best looks in ethnic outfits

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry, who has been ruling the telly world with her excellent acting and fashionable looks. Shweta is a proud mother of two children. Her daughter, Palak Tiwari has also been carving a space for herself in the industry. Shweta has been a part of numerous shows in her acting career and every time her performance has been applauded by the audience. She enjoys a massive following on social media and often shares pictures of herself in stylish western and traditional outfits. Check out times when the actress flaunted her love for traditional outfits.

Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram