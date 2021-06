1 / 6

5 times Shweta Tiwari proved that her son Reyansh means the world to her

Shweta Tiwari, best known for playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is one of the most successful actresses in the Television industry. The actress has been a part of many popular daily soaps. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan star is also an inspiration for all working mothers. Shweta has not let her motherhood come in between her career. She knows very well how to balance her work and family life. The actress has two kids, daughter Palak, with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary, and son Reyansh, with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Even though she is a single working mother, the actress always ensures to spend quality time with her kids. Shweta also often shares her photos with her children on social media. Recently, she is in the news due to a feud with Abhinav Kohli, who has accused Shweta of not allowing him to meet their son Reyansh and ‘illegally detaining’ him at an ‘undisclosed location'. Talking about the same, Shweta told The Indian Express, “For me, my kids are my utmost priority and I know what is good for them. I only focus on those things which help them in the future. I am their mother and no one knows them better than me. I know how to keep them mentally and physically healthy.” Meanwhile, today, we have compiled the 5 best pictures of Shweta Tiwari with her son Reyansh which prove that she is a doting mother. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram