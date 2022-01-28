5 Times Shweta Tiwari set internet on fire with her sultry looks

One of the most famous TV stars, Shweta Tiwari is a household name. She has played several remarkable roles in daily soaps like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai and others. The star has time and again proved her mettle be it off-screen with her enviable fitness and natural beauty or on-screen with her powerful acting. Speaking of her sartorial choices, Shweta knows how to effortlessly slip into a head-turning outfit. Take a look at some of the sultry looks of Shweta Tiwari that are worth bookmarking.
Photo Credit : Amit Khannaphotography/Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Mirrorwork is the fashionable addition to the celebrity wedding season and Shweta certainly is smitten by this trend bug too. Her bright yellow saree perfectly beams with shine and glitter to keep the limelight shining right on top of her. She accessorised her radiant look with a pair of dangler earrings.
Sarees can never go out of trend and when Shweta Tiwari slips into one, how can we not fall head over heels? The diva looked gorgeous in a blush pink saree that was enough to skip a beat.
The actress took to her social media account to share this picture of her in a figure-sculpting silver gown. She looked sensational in the sequinned full-sleeved dress featuring a risque thigh-high skit on the front and a plunging sweetheart neck. She accessorised her look with a pair of strappy earrings and matching ear studs.
Shweta took the internet by storm in a chic pink pantsuit. The striking bright pink palette, high-waist blazer and the exaggerated neckline of the strappy bralette added a romantic touch to the outfit.
Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta looked drop-dead gorgeous in this one-shoulder red gown with a thigh-highslit and a cutout design at the front. She accessorised her look with a diamond bracelet, diamond earrings, and a pair of golden heels.