6 PHOTOS that prove Palak & Reyansh are the apple of Shweta Tiwari’s eyes

Shweta Tiwari’s love for her kids

Shweta Tiwari is currently treading troubled waters after her controversial remark referring to God went viral on social media. It so happened that during a press conference on Wednesday, Tiwari reportedly referred to God while talking about her innerwear. She stated, “Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra).” The video clip of the conference went viral in no time and her remarks did not go down well with netizens. The Home Minister of MP, Narottam Mishra, publicly condemned Shweta Tiwari and also directed the police to investigate her about her controversial remark. On Thursday, the politician told reporters, “I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter.” Shweta Tiwari has already issued a public apology on the matter. Speaking of her personal life, the Television star is a doting mother to her kids Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. The mother of two often takes to social media to openly profess her love for her children. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram