6 PHOTOS that prove Palak & Reyansh are the apple of Shweta Tiwari’s eyes

Shweta Tiwari is currently treading troubled waters after her controversial remark referring to God went viral on social media. It so happened that during a press conference on Wednesday, Tiwari reportedly referred to God while talking about her innerwear. She stated, “Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra).” The video clip of the conference went viral in no time and her remarks did not go down well with netizens. The Home Minister of MP, Narottam Mishra, publicly condemned Shweta Tiwari and also directed the police to investigate her about her controversial remark. On Thursday, the politician told reporters, “I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter.” Shweta Tiwari has already issued a public apology on the matter. Speaking of her personal life, the Television star is a doting mother to her kids Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. The mother of two often takes to social media to openly profess her love for her children. Take a look.
Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram
This photo is from the family’s Vaishnodevi Trip together. While sharing the photo online, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “#tb to the most impetuously planned family trip to Vaishnodevi. However despite the lack of planning everything ran smoothly thanks to Maa's blessing.”
Seated beneath an artificial tree, Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli can be seen having a gala time together as the picture is illuminated with light bulbs.
Going by this photo, it seems that the entire family ensemble when it is Reyansh’s study time. Both Shweta and Palak do their best to help little Reyansh with his homework.
Not only studying but the family also takes active part in outdoor activities like hiking together. While sharing this photo online, Shweta wrote, “Hiking in the jungle!”
Here, both Shweta and Palak can be seen taking caring of Reyansh who is apparently throwing a tantrum.