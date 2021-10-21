Shweta Tiwari to Divyanka Tripathi: Popular TV celebs who completely transformed their looks

Shweta Tiwari is a popular name in the television industry and has been part of numerous TV successful shows. Over the past few years she has started neglecting her looks and gained a lot of weight. It was then her daughter motivated her to go for weight transformation to get work. Her new look is almost unrecognizable and she aced athleisure look in the reality show KKK11.
Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari instagram
The adorable actress Shehnaaz Gill was on the bulkier side when she entered the show Bigg Boss 13. She was adorable in the show but she always wanted to lose her weight, after the show she went through weight transformation and her new look is a complete stunner. She is winning hearts in her new movie.
Photo Credit : Shehnaaz Gill instagram
The KKK11 contestant is among the most stylish actresses on social media, with a massive fan following. The actress has gained a lot of weight in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, but after that she went through a massive weight transformation. Her present looks and style often create trends on social media.
Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram
Daljeet Kaur has been part of the television industry for a very long time. The actress recently went through a weight transformation and her fans are amazed by her new gorgeous looks.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
Uttaran fame actress Rashami Desai was on the bulky side when she went through the rough divorce with Nandish Sandhu. She was at her lowest at that point, but with the assistance of her friends and family, she regained her strength and went through an amazing weight transformation. The new looks of the actress is incredible.
Photo Credit : Rashami Desai instagram