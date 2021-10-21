Shweta Tiwari to Divyanka Tripathi: Popular TV celebs who completely transformed their looks

1 / 5

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is a popular name in the television industry and has been part of numerous TV successful shows. Over the past few years she has started neglecting her looks and gained a lot of weight. It was then her daughter motivated her to go for weight transformation to get work. Her new look is almost unrecognizable and she aced athleisure look in the reality show KKK11.

Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari instagram