Shweta Tiwari: PHOTOS of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant with Palak and Reyansh prove she is a doting mother

Shweta Tiwari’s pictures with her children, Palak and Reyansh prove that the actor shares a great relationship with them. Read ahead to take a look.
    Shweta Tiwari’s pictures with her children

    Shweta Tiwari is a popular name in entertainment industry. She is often praised for her on-screen performances. She started her acting career in 1999 with the Doordarshan series, Kaleerein. After appearing in a couple of more daily soaps, Shweta Tiwari rose to fame by playing the lead character of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The serial was a huge commercial success and went on to air for 8 years. Shweta also participated in many reality television series like Iss Jungle Sey Mujhe Bachao and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 3. The television personality then appeared in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 4 in 2010 and emerged as its winner. Since then, Shweta has often been spotted playing the lead characters in many popular daily soaps making a huge fanbase for herself. Despite having a very busy schedule, Shweta Tiwari never fails to make sure that she spends enough time with her children, Palak and Reyansh. The actor who is a single mother always prioritises her children. Here are pictures of Shweta Tiwari with her children that prove the actor is a great mother. Read ahead to take a look.

    “Blissful”

    Shweta Tiwari gets clicked with baby Reyansh as they spend some quality time together.

    “Hiking in the jungle”

    Shweta gets snapped with Palak and Reyansh as they go “hiking in the jungle” together.

    “Pour toujours”

    The actor kissed her little son while holding him.

    “Goodnight selfies”

    Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak clicked adorable selfies.

    Monochrome pictures

    The celebrity gets clicked with her then new-born baby in this throwback picture.

    Perfect frames

    Shweta gets clicked posing with both her children in this picture perfect frame.

    Candid clicks

    Shweta Tiwari posted an adorable picture of her kids goofying around after a dip in the swimming pool.

