Shweta Tiwari: PHOTOS of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant with Palak and Reyansh prove she is a doting mother

Shweta Tiwari’s pictures with her children

Shweta Tiwari is a popular name in entertainment industry. She is often praised for her on-screen performances. She started her acting career in 1999 with the Doordarshan series, Kaleerein. After appearing in a couple of more daily soaps, Shweta Tiwari rose to fame by playing the lead character of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The serial was a huge commercial success and went on to air for 8 years. Shweta also participated in many reality television series like Iss Jungle Sey Mujhe Bachao and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 3. The television personality then appeared in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 4 in 2010 and emerged as its winner. Since then, Shweta has often been spotted playing the lead characters in many popular daily soaps making a huge fanbase for herself. Despite having a very busy schedule, Shweta Tiwari never fails to make sure that she spends enough time with her children, Palak and Reyansh. The actor who is a single mother always prioritises her children. Here are pictures of Shweta Tiwari with her children that prove the actor is a great mother. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram