  4. Shweta Tiwari: PHOTOS of the actor prove that she shares a close relationship with her KKK11 co contestants

Shweta Tiwari is often spotted sharing pictures with her Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants, proving that they share a beautiful relationship.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 04:22 pm
    Shweta Tiwari with her Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

    Shweta Tiwari is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She has appeared in some of the very successful and high rated Hindi language daily soaps, playing the lead character. Having made her acting debut in 1999 with Kaleerein, Shweta Tiwari rose to fame 2001 by playing the lead character in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Along with having appeared in over 10 television series in her long-spanning career, Shweta Tiwari has also made her mark in the world of Indian television reality series. She has won Bigg Boss 4 and has also participated in other reality series like, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachcho, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6, and many more. Shweta Tiwari has been making the headlines ever since she landed in Cape Town for the shooting for her on-going reality television series, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Scrolling through the internet sensation’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that the actor had a great time in Cape Town with her co-contestants, who have become her family. Take a look at the pictures that prove Shweta Tiwari shares a very close relationship with the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants.

    Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram

    Candid clicks

    Shweta Tiwari gets clicked with Sana Makbul, as the two actors goof around with each other in-between the scenes, on the sets of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

    Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram

    “Affable, agreeable, and amiable person”

    Shweta shares a picture of herself posing with popular singer and social media sensation Rahul Vaidya while she reveals that he is the “affable, agreeable, and amiable person of KKK11”.

    Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram

    Twinning with “humara babua”

    The celebrity poses for the camera with “humara babua” Vishal Aditya Singh while the two actors twin with each other in white outfits.

    Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram

    “Posers haan”

    Shweta shares a picture with Indian television actor, Arjun Bijlani, as the two pose perfectly for the camera, while she captions the picture, “ah haan, posers haan”.

    Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram

    Gaining new energy

    Shweta Tiwari gets clicked in a candid group picture along with her Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, revealing that “the great thing about making new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul”.

    Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram