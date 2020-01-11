Home
Shweta Tiwari’s THESE photos with her children are all things love; Check them out

Both Reyansh and Palak have been close to Shweta, and have been the pillars of strength to her despite all the highs and lows she has been through. We bring you some of the best memories captured of Shweta with her kids.
1665 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Shweta Tiwari loves her kids

    Shweta Tiwari loves her kids

    Back in 2001, ‘Prerna’ in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was the talk of every household. Shweta Tiwari who played the on-screen lover for that show is still considered as the most favourite actress of all time on television. The gorgeous lady has always shined back when it comes to her acting skills and has been successful in creating a niche for herself in the industry. She eventually creates a new fan base for herself with every role she portrays. The diva is highly celebrated in the television industry, and her roles and acting have been the talk of the town always. While her on-screen role as Prerna gives hope to many lovers, her off-screen life has been quite contrasting. Shweta who was seen as a happy lover had a disturbing personal life. After calling it to quit with her first husband Raja Chaudhary, she has given her marriage another chance and tied the know with actor Abhinav Kohli. Shweta took a break for a couple of years from acting, as she was busy taking care of her son Reyansh, whom she shares with Abhinav amidst all the tensions. Yet again she is back with a web series and a television show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. It’s known that Shweta Shares a loving bond with her kids. She has a beautiful daughter as well Palak from her first marriage with Raja. The mother-daughter bonding between Shweta and Palak had always been appreciated, as it has grown stronger with time. Both Reyansh and Palak have been close to Shweta, and have been the pillars of strength to her despite all the highs and lows she has been through. We bring you some of the best memories captured of Shweta with her kids.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    ‘Ek pyaara rishta’ indeed

    ‘Ek pyaara rishta’ indeed

    Shweta and Reyansh have a picture-perfect moment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Rakshabandhan memory

    Rakshabandhan memory

    Always protective and supportive, that’s how siblings are.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Taking care of her son

    Taking care of her son

    Shweta loves her son immensely and is very attached.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    All the love

    All the love

    The family is keeping all the love in a photograph

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Like mom, like daughter

    Like mom, like daughter

    Shweta and Palak look cute with their smiles

    Photo Credit : Instagram

