Shweta Tiwari’s smiling pictures

Shweta Tiwari is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. Having played the lead character of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta Tiwari became a household name. The actor then went ahead to play the lead characters in many high TRP-rated television daily soaps and has also participated in many Indian reality television shows like Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shweta Tiwari further rose to fame becoming a nation-wide known and respected name after winner India’s most-watched television reality series, Bigg Boss’ season 4, where she won the hearts of the audience by portraying her true character and strong personality. Shweta Tiwari was recently seen on-screen in Sony TV’s very popular series, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan playing the lead character of Guneet Sikka opposite Indian actor Varun Badola. Along with impressing fans with her great work on-screen, Shweta Tiwari never fails to put a smile on the faces of her fans and followers through the internet. Scrolling through Shweta Tiwari’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that Shweta Tiwari’s smile can make the hearts of millions melt. Here are pictures of Shweta Tiwari smiling. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Shweta Tiwari Instagram