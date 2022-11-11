Popular TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on 11 November 2022. The actor was part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades. Siddhaanth was working out in a gym when he suddenly collapsed. The actor was rushed to hospital, where the doctor tried to save his life, but he passed away. The actor is survived by his wife Alesia Raut and two kids. The actor was completely dedicated to his family and often shared snaps with them.
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was married to Alesia Raut, who is a model, VJ and fashion choreographer. She is presently the official ramp-walk trainer of Femina Miss India and Miss India Universe pageants. The couple got married in 2017.
With daughter Diza
The actor was earlier married to Ira, but the couple got divorced in 2015. He and Ira had a daughter named Diza, who recently turned 18 years old.
Christmas with family
Siddhaanth was a complete family man who loved to spend all his time with his family, apart from work. He lived with his daughter from his earlier marriage, Alesia and her son, Mark.
With son Mark
The actor was very caring towards his wife Alesia’s son Mark and considered him as his own son.
Chilling at the beach with wife
Siddhaanth had a lovely relationship with his wife and the couple often went on trips together for spending some quality time.
5 TIMES Samantha Ruth Prabhu raised the glamour qu...
PHOTOS: 6 times BTS’ sunshine rapper J-Hope displa...
Rocket Gang Screening PICS: Kartik Aaryan, Nora, V...
Monica O My Darling Screening: 'Best buddies' Vick...