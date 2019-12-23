/
Siddhant Chaturvedi shows off his chiselled body in shirtless pictures; Check it out
Siddhant is also an active social media user and often treats his followers with his shirtless pictures on Instagram, as he loves flaunting his features. Check out these shirtless pictures of the actors, which would make your jaws drop for him.
Aditi Giri
Mumbai
Published: December 23, 2019 04:42 pm
1 / 9
Siddhant Chaturvedi shows off his chiselled body
Siddhant Chaturvedi is the roaring ‘sher’ of Bollywood right now. He stood out as a brilliant surprise by playing the character of MC Sher in the movie Gully Boy. Since then, the actor has been creating a lot of buzz, and the media leaves no opportunity to keep this celebrity under the limelight. The actor impressed everyone with his strong performance and the youth have been going gaga over him with his looks, as well as his acting skills. Not many know, but the actor was also featured in several commercials and was a part of the international ad campaign for the brand Coca-Cola. The star actor has also had his own share of highs and lows to reach where he is right now. He has also opened up about his love for cinema and acting, as has always expressed gratitude to his father for his constant support throughout his journey. The actor is looking forward to making it big in his upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. He has also bagged a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhant is also an active social media user and often treats his followers with his shirtless pictures on Instagram, as he loves flaunting his features. Check out these shirtless pictures of the actor, which would make your jaws drop for him.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 9
Artsy Silhouette
The actor is indeed slaying in this picture.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 9
Metaphorically pleasing
"It's a metaphor, see: You put the killing thing right between your teeth, but you don't give it the power to do its killing..” ( The fault In Our Stars ) was his caption for this picture.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 9
More like a muse
The actor indeed got some perfect features to flaunt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 9
Staging your sanity
The black and white filtered photo of the actor is absolute bliss
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 9
Just can’t take your eyes off
This a proper trap to impress every teenager with books, guitar and a killer smile.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 9
Always in style
The sun-kissed picture of the star is indeed a treat to the eyes
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 9
Much appreciated aesthetics
This picture will always be a favourite for any fan.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 9
That candid smile
The ‘hey! What’s cooking?!’ look of the actor can make anyone fall for him.
Photo Credit : Instagram
