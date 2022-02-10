Ranveer Singh to Siddhant Chaturvedi: 5 Date night outfits inspired by Bollywood actors

6 / 6

Sidharth Malhotra

The simplest way to amp up any great look is by pairing it with a classic denim jacket. The denim and denim look is timeless and can never go out of trend. This look of Sidharth is a perfect choice for a lunch date or dinner date or even for a party night. The actor teamed his dark blue denim jeans with a light-washed denim jacket layered over a plain white T-shirt.

Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram