Ranveer Singh to Siddhant Chaturvedi: 5 Date night outfits inspired by Bollywood actors

Bollywood actors have now upped their style game to the next level and have become trendsetters. Be it Varun Dhawan or Siddhant Chaturvedi, these B-town celebs always manage to give serious fashion goals with their over the top sartorial choices. The outfits donned by these actors are just perfect for casual lunch or dinner dates. Below listed are some of the trendy and classy outfit inspirations from top Bollywood actors that you can try on your next date.
Photo Credit : Akshay Amberkar/Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
One of the most successful and versatile actors of Bollywood, Varun has never let us down with his style statements. In this classy gentleman look, Varun can be seen donning a black suit. He wore a white shirt over black pants and teamed it with a black tie and a black overcoat.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Ranveer's style is one of the most quirky and vibrant styles in Bollywood and he can easily carry any outfit with perfection. This subtle ensemble of Ranveer featuring a pink shirt and maroon pants is appropriate for a dinner date.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Actor Siddhant is setting the internet on fire with his looks from the Gehraiyaan promotions. The actor is making fashion lovers scramble to take notes on how to slay dapper yet formal looks like him. He donned a turtleneck black T-shirt paired with a black pantsuit and looked date ready.
Shahid never fails to impress his fans with his sartorial choices. This time he looked Uber cool in a denim shirt paired with denim trousers. This dapper look is not at all hard to follow and can be perfect for a day date.
Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The simplest way to amp up any great look is by pairing it with a classic denim jacket. The denim and denim look is timeless and can never go out of trend. This look of Sidharth is a perfect choice for a lunch date or dinner date or even for a party night. The actor teamed his dark blue denim jeans with a light-washed denim jacket layered over a plain white T-shirt.
Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram