Siddhant Chaturvedi’s candid pictures

Siddhant Chaturvedi, April 29, 1993, is an actor in the Bollywood industry. He made his debut with the sports web-series, Inside Edge by playing a supporting character. Siddhant made his debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in 2019. He received a lot of appreciation for his performance as MC Sher in the movie. The film also starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Having played MC Sher, a street rapper with a lot of dedication, Siddhant Chaturvedi has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself. Now, fans are awaiting the release of Siddhant's upcoming projects that include the Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V Sharma. Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be appearing in Shakun Batra’s upcoming movie that is untitled yet opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday as the lead characters. Another project that fans are awaiting is Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot also starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter as the lead characters. The release date for all these movies have not been officially announced yet. Along with making the headlines for his work on-screen, he is also often talked about for being an internet sensation. Today, as the actor turns a year older, here are Siddhant Chaturvedi’s candid pictures that will reveal the actor’s true personality. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram