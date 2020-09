1 / 8

Siddhant Chaturvedi's holiday snaps

Siddhant Chaturvedi has just teased all of his fans with BTS photos of his upcoming movie opposite Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday directed by Shakun Batra. Deepika Padukone who is also in Goa shared another picture where one can see a beautiful hammock swinging with a scenic backdrop. She captioned this post as, '1 day to go.' This picture was reshared by Siddhant on his social media too. A few days ago his movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and debutant Sharvari wrapped up the shooting of the film and the actors also had a fun song shoot. Taking to the official Twitter handle, Yash Raj Films shared two pictures of the cast of the film and wrote, "And it’s a wrap! #BuntyAurBabli2 crew wraps up shooting of the film with a fun song while maintaining safety measures". Siddhant Chaturvedi has been ruling hearts with his charming looks and killer attitude. The actor also surprised his fans with the announcement of his new project Phone Bhooth opposite Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. If you follow his social media, you will love the variations in his photos along with his poetry. Today, take a look at his vacation snaps.

Photo Credit : Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram