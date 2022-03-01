Siddhant Chaturvedi's most stylish looks

1 / 6

Siddhant Chaturvedi inspired classy outfits

Be it Gehraiyaan or Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi has always amazed us with his acting chops and versatility on-screen. Off-screen, the star has been dishing out some bookmark-worthy looks one after another. From an all-black look to go-to streetwear fits, the actor is just as versatile when it comes to his unique style. Here's a look at all the times Siddhant Chaturvedi served perfect style goals.

Photo Credit : Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram