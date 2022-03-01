Siddhant Chaturvedi's most stylish looks

    Siddhant Chaturvedi inspired classy outfits

    Be it Gehraiyaan or Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi has always amazed us with his acting chops and versatility on-screen. Off-screen, the star has been dishing out some bookmark-worthy looks one after another. From an all-black look to go-to streetwear fits, the actor is just as versatile when it comes to his unique style. Here's a look at all the times Siddhant Chaturvedi served perfect style goals.

    Photo Credit : Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

    Date ready

    The actor decided to go all dapper in a blue shirt, black blazer and a pair of formal trousers. He further added date night vibes to his uber-cool look with a champagne glass and a pink rose in hand.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Amberkar/Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

    Always classy

    This time the star made heads turn with an extremely trendy look. He looked effortlessly elegant in blue denim jeans and a white shirt paired with a jacket.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Amberkar/Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

    All-black look

    This all-black look was all kicked off on a warm note with a classic pantsuit that injected cool vibes with a turtleneck T-shirt and brown loafers.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Amberkar/Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

    Denim on denim

    The actor looked dapper in a blue denim jacket paired with a hoodie and a graphic print t-shirt and denim jeans. The look was perfectly accessorised with chain, ring, and black combat boots.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Amberkar/Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

    Uber-stylish

    Swearing by the Pantone colour of the year, Siddhant wore a classy two-piece set and paired it with an untucked white T-shirt and white shoes. This sporty look was further accessorised with a chain, a gunmetal ring, and a watch.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Amberkar/Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram