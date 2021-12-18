5 Movies of Sidharth Malhotra that you shouldn't miss

Sidharth Malhotra is an uprising actor in the B-town film industry who rose to fame with his debut film Student of the Year in 2012. An incredibly talented actor with dashing looks and physique, initiating out as a model, Sidharth later left the fashion industry and set out on a journey to become an actor. He is now one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. Here's a look at some of the incredible performances given by the actor in movies.
Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
In Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra essayed the role of late Captain Vikram Batra. His incredible performance in the movie has made his fans awestruck. The actor was cast opposite actress Kiara Advani who played the role of Dimple Cheema in the movie.
Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
The movie heralded not only Sidharth Malhotra's debut but also the debut of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. This Karan Johar directorial became a blockbuster movie among the youngsters due to its appealing storyline, fresh star-cast, and catchy songs. Sidharth Malhotra, in particular, was very much loved in the film due to his elegant demeanour, dance moves, and acting.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
This romantic drama was Sidharth Malhotra's third movie and he certainly proved himself as a performer with this movie. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie also features Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. His character was of an intense man, and he portrayed it to perfection.
This film is another big hit of Sidharth. This romantic comedy also starred Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan in pivotal roles. The movie received a positive response from both critics and audiences and Sidharth Malhotra's acting won hearts.
Hasee Toh Phasee is another romantic comedy that stars Parineeti Chopra opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The movie was much appreciated for its incredible performances and well-timed humour.