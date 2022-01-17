5 Pics of Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra that give couple goals

Published on Jan 17, 2022 06:35 PM IST   |  8.3K
   
    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

    Bollywood's rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani created magic on the big screen with their chemistry in Shershaah. While the two have been tight-lipped about their relationship, their romantic getaways often bring them under the spotlight. The couple has been serving major couple goals and their fans and followers cannot get over the fact that how good they look together. Here's a look at 5 pictures of the rumoured lovebirds.

    Love on the sets of Shershaah

    Kiara and Sidharth successfully proved their mettle in Bollywood with their outstanding performances as they were roped in together for the movie Shershaah. Ever since the two began shooting together, their link-up rumours had been making headlines.

    Power couple

    This picture of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is too cute to miss. The actress shared this picture during the promotion of their movie Shershaah. The duo is looking lovely in traditional outfits.

    Perfect together

    Sidharth and Kiara look perfect as they get clicked attending an event together in New Delhi.

    Love is in the air

    The two have apparently introduced their parents to each other. If reports are to be believed, Kiara invited Sidharth's parents to her home for an intimate dinner last year.

    Revelation by Akshay Kumar

    During the promotions of the movie Laxmii, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar were seen gracing Kapil Sharma's show. During the chat, the diva was asked if she is dating someone, to which she replied that she will speak about it once her marriage is fixed. To this reply, Akshay jokingly said, "Badi Siddhanto Wali Ladki Hai".

