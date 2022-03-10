5 Times Sidharth Malhotra set style goals

Sidharth Malhotra is the heartthrob of Bollywood and is quite famous for his chocolate boy looks among his fans. His well-maintained body makes him look handsome in almost anything he chooses to wear. Sidharth can inspire any guy to look handsome any day, be it at work, or while having breakfast. Take a look at all the times the actor set the internet on fire by donning dashing outfits.
Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
The actor set the red carpet on fire with his dapper all-black look. He looked dashing in a black suit paired with shimmery loafers. He accessorised his look with a stack of rings.
The actor shared this picture of himself in a carousel post-dressed in an elegant white sweater and blue denim jeans. In the click, he can be seen soaking up the sun in a field.
This time the actor dressed himself in a khaki-coloured attire. He is donning a shirt that is left half-opened and has pockets on the front on both sides. He paired his plain shirt with the matching trousers.
For a promotional event, he opted for a leather jacket that cake with ribbed cuffs. He gave this brown jacket a dapper twist by donning a black shirt, trousers, and brown shoes.
Sidharth donned this navy blue striped suit from the shelves of Khanijo and styled it with a printed scarf.