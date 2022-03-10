5 Times Sidharth Malhotra set style goals

1 / 6

Sidharth Malhotra's dapper looks

Sidharth Malhotra is the heartthrob of Bollywood and is quite famous for his chocolate boy looks among his fans. His well-maintained body makes him look handsome in almost anything he chooses to wear. Sidharth can inspire any guy to look handsome any day, be it at work, or while having breakfast. Take a look at all the times the actor set the internet on fire by donning dashing outfits.

Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram