Army Day 2022: 5 Movies that pay tribute to the Indian Army

Bollywood has several times made some great films based on the real battlefield. Right from the sacrifices of soldiers to wars with other countries, films have been produced to pay tribute to the bravehearts and to showcase the brutality of war at the borders. Be it fighting internal battles or winning against other countries, there are a number of movies to stir our souls. As we celebrate Army Day, here's a look at 5 films that are based on the Indian Army and wars.
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, URI: The Surgical Strike is a film based on the Indian Army starring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari. The movie is based on the surgical strike administered by the Indian military against four terrorists.
A Kabir Khan directorial, Phantom features Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The movie is a tale of a disgraced Indian Army soldier, who wishes to win back his lost glory.
Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie features Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi, Manav Vij in key roles. The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena who was a flight lieutenant and the first Indian Air Force woman who served the country in the Kargil War.
The movie Shershaah is a true story based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Produced by Karan Johar, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra was honoured with Param Vir Chakra after he sacrificed his life during the Kargil War in 1999.
Film Kesari is the tale of the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought between 10,000 Afghan tribesmen and 21 Sikhs soldiers of the British Army in 1897. The movie depicts one of the most astonishing stories of bravery.
