Army Day 2022: 5 Movies that pay tribute to the Indian Army

1 / 6

Best Indian Army movies

Bollywood has several times made some great films based on the real battlefield. Right from the sacrifices of soldiers to wars with other countries, films have been produced to pay tribute to the bravehearts and to showcase the brutality of war at the borders. Be it fighting internal battles or winning against other countries, there are a number of movies to stir our souls. As we celebrate Army Day, here's a look at 5 films that are based on the Indian Army and wars.

Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram