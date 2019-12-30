Home
/
Photos
/
Siddharth Malhotra
/
From Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, check out the pics of B town actors with their mothers

From Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, check out the pics of B town actors with their mothers

Not many know that some of your favourite Bollywood actors are their mumma's boy. Today, take a look at Bollywood actors and their super moms who stay away from the limelight.
3620 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 17
    Bollywood actors with their mothers

    Bollywood actors with their mothers

    Bollywood actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and more often keep us updated about their upcoming projects. Some even manage to grab headlines due to their personal life. Right from who they dating to which celebrity they have a crush on and more, B-town actors keep giving us insight into their personal life every now and then. It is very rare that the celebs share pictures with their family members. Not many know that some of your favourite Bollywood actors are their mumma's boy. Today, take a look at Bollywood actors and their super moms who stay away from the limelight.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 17
    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik who is nowadays creating buzz due to his upcoming projects is a mumma's boy. This pic sums up everything!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 17
    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann who rarely shares pictures with his kids and family is a mumma's boy too. Here's a rare pic of the actor with his mother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 17
    Rajkummar Rao

    Rajkummar Rao

    Rajkummar, who is currently creating buzz due to his upcoming film 'Shimla Mirchi' co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, often shares pictures with his ladylove and actress Patralekhaa. Here's an unseen pic of Rajkummar with his late mother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 17
    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal

    The Raazi actor is out and out a mumma's boy. Here's a beautiful family photo of Vicky Kaushal! Vicky's brother Sunny is also an actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 17
    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan

    The Street Dancer 3D actor is very close to his mom Karuna Dhawan. Varun credits her for his entry in Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 17
    Sidharth Malhotra

    Sidharth Malhotra

    Sidharth is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. Here's a rare and unseen photo of the actor with his mom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 17
    Hrithik Roshan

    Hrithik Roshan

    Hrithik is currently on cloud nine as both his films War and Super 30 did exceptionally well at the box office. Hrithik often shares pictures of working out with his mother Pinky Roshan.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 17
    Tiger Shroff

    Tiger Shroff

    Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha is a part of her son's social media posts. Ayesha who is a proud mom keeps sharing Tiger and Krishna's photos on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 17
    Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

    Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

    Shahid and Ishaan share an amazing bond with their mom Neelima Azim.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 17
    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan

    We all know that Salman Khan is a family person at heart. Doesn't matter how if he is a star, Salman is a mumma's boy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 17
    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Here's a rare pic of King SRK with his late mother!

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 13 / 17
    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan

    Aamir shared this beautiful pic to wish his mother Zeenat Hussain on her 85th birthday.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 14 / 17
    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan's mother Sharmila is a big name in the industry. Saif shares an amazing bond with his mother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 17
    Abhishek Bachchan

    Abhishek Bachchan

    Jaya Bachchan needs no introduction. Abhishek who is an active social media user keeps sharing pictures with his mom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 17
    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer might not share pictures with his mom on Instagram, but it is known that he is a momma's boy. Here's a photo of his with his mom Anju Bhavnani.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 17 / 17
    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir might not be on Instagram but Neetu Kapoor is an avid social media user. Here's a delightful picture of RK and Neetu Kapoor!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij to Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, TV couples & their kids will make your day
PHOTOS: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij to Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, TV couples & their kids will make your day
Decade Ender: Check out THESE 10 pictures that went viral from Bollywood
Decade Ender: Check out THESE 10 pictures that went viral from Bollywood
Naga Chaitanya to Mahesh Babu, check out the list of successful star kids from South Indian film industry
Naga Chaitanya to Mahesh Babu, check out the list of successful star kids from South Indian film industry
Nysa Devgn to Taimur Ali Khan, check out THESE photos of star kids with their family
Nysa Devgn to Taimur Ali Khan, check out THESE photos of star kids with their family
Sara Ali Khan\'s THESE photos with her best friend will make you miss your bestie; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan's THESE photos with her best friend will make you miss your bestie; Check it out
Photos of the Week: Mona Singh\'s wedding, Adele\'s weight loss transformation to Salman Khan\'s birthday bash
Photos of the Week: Mona Singh's wedding, Adele's weight loss transformation to Salman Khan's birthday bash

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement