Check out Sidharth Malhotra's latest photos

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. The handsome hunk made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. He managed to impress the audience with his performance and later on went on to star in many films that challenged him as an actor. Some of his films include Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, Baar Baar Dekho, Aiyaary, A Gentleman and Marjaavaan. The actor is all set for his upcoming film Shershaah in which he will be seen as Captain Vikram Batra. The film also stars Kiara Advani. For the uninitiated, Sidharth's love life has been creating buzz as well. Sidharth and Kiara are rumoured to be dating. However, they haven't confirmed anything yet. Fans and followers of the stars are eagerly waiting for their upcoming movie. On the other end, Sidharth is super active on social media. He keeps sharing his handsome pictures that make his fans go weak in the knees. Today, Sidharth stepped out in the city and was spotted outside the dubbing studio. As always, his style was on point. Having said that, check out his latest pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani