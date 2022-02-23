Sidharth Malhotra to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who love their pets

Bollywood celebs are very fond of their pets and they always make sure to share their adorable moments with their fans. From innumerable photoshoots with their pets to constant updates, there's no end to showering the love they have for their darling pets. From taking them on vacations to posting cute pictures with them, the B-town celebs are always celebrating their pets. Take a look at our favourite actors who love their pets and never miss a chance to share their special picture-perfect moments with us.
First on the list is the snow-white furry friend of Alia Bhatt. Alia is an animal lover and she herself owns a cute Persian white cat. She gifted herself this little paw friend named Edward on her 24th birthday and is surely a proud mother of this cute white furball.
Anushka Sharma is strictly against animal cruelty and has a dog named Dude. The diva shared several glimpses from her quality time with her dog during the lockdown. Virat Kohli also opened up about two animal shelters and thanked his wife for the inspiration.
Here we have the mother of four babies, Disha Patani who owns two cats Jasmin and Keety and two dogs Goku and Bell. These cuties often make to her social media profile.
The actor has always been an animal lover and his pet Oscar often made sure to appear on his Instagram and make us fall in love with him. Recently, the actor's dog passed away and he shared a heartbreaking post that clearly displays the deep bond he shared with his pet.
We are in love with Shraddha Kapoor's adorable pet best friend Shyloh. The diva never misses celebrating her pet dog's birthday. As it is evident from her Instagram handle, she is often seen having a gala time with her little bestie.
