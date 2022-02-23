Sidharth Malhotra to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who love their pets

1 / 6

Bollywood celebs and their pets

Bollywood celebs are very fond of their pets and they always make sure to share their adorable moments with their fans. From innumerable photoshoots with their pets to constant updates, there's no end to showering the love they have for their darling pets. From taking them on vacations to posting cute pictures with them, the B-town celebs are always celebrating their pets. Take a look at our favourite actors who love their pets and never miss a chance to share their special picture-perfect moments with us.

Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram