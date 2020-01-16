Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Check out the 8 interesting facts about the talented actor

1 / 9

Happy Birthday, Sidharth Malhotra!

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most handsome stars of Bollywood. Today is a special day as he turns a year older. SOTY actor is known for his charming looks, ravishing persona and commendable acting. Since his debut, he has wowed us with his amazing performances on screen. Sidharth certainly knows how to own the screen every time he makes an appearance. The actor has successfully carved a niche for himself in the competitive industry with his sheer talent and hard work. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media and we totally understand why he is one of the favourites among girls. He daily keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts. On the work front, Sidharth will be seen opposite Kiara Advani, who he is also rumoured to be dating. Directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar, Sidharth and Kiara starrer is titled Shershaah. The duo wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming drama film a few days ago. The same is inspired by Captain Vikram Batra. Shershaah is slated to hit the theatre screens this year. Fans are super excited about the same. On the occasion of his birthday, check out some of the interesting and unknown facts about the actor.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla