Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Check out the 8 interesting facts about the talented actor
Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most handsome stars of Bollywood. Today is a special day as he turns a year older. On the occasion of his birthday, check out some of the interesting and unknown facts about the actor.
Mumbai
Published: January 16, 2020 10:08 am
Happy Birthday, Sidharth Malhotra!
Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most handsome stars of Bollywood. Today is a special day as he turns a year older. SOTY actor is known for his charming looks, ravishing persona and commendable acting. Since his debut, he has wowed us with his amazing performances on screen. Sidharth certainly knows how to own the screen every time he makes an appearance. The actor has successfully carved a niche for himself in the competitive industry with his sheer talent and hard work. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media and we totally understand why he is one of the favourites among girls. He daily keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts. On the work front, Sidharth will be seen opposite Kiara Advani, who he is also rumoured to be dating. Directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar, Sidharth and Kiara starrer is titled Shershaah. The duo wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming drama film a few days ago. The same is inspired by Captain Vikram Batra. Shershaah is slated to hit the theatre screens this year. Fans are super excited about the same. On the occasion of his birthday, check out some of the interesting and unknown facts about the actor.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Modelling
Before establishing himself as an actor, he was working as a model. He modelled for several ace designers. He was not only famous in India but also gained a name for himself in the International industry. In 2017, he was crowned Mr. Gujarat.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Assistant Director
Before becoming an actor, Sidharth was working as an assistant director for Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Bollywood debut
Much to our surprise, Malhotra was supposed to make his Bollywood debut with 'Fashion'. However, it didn't work out. He later marked his debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year which also starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Films
Since his debut, Sidharth has been a part of several successful films. Some of his hit films include EK Villain, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons and more.
Photo Credit : Youtube
His role model
The actor's role model is none other than Shah Rukh Khan.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Desires to work with THIS Bollywood actress
The actor is a huge fan of Deepika Padukone. He desires to share screen space with the actress one day.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Travel junkie
The actor is a big time adventurous person.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Fitness goals
The actor is a fitness freak and this pic is proof of the same.
Photo Credit : Instagram
