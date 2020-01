1 / 6

Sidharth Malhotra's THESE adorable throwback pics will win you over

Actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 35 today and as we know the actor was busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani who he is rumoured to be dating. He has not disclosed his birthday plans yet, the actor who originally hails from the capital of the country loves to spend special occasions of his life with his close friends and family. The actor was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan opposite newcomer Tara Sutaria and is now shooting for his next movie Shershaah along with Kiara Advani. The actor also spoke about his speculated relationship with Kiara Advani during the trailer launch of Jabariya Jodi which grabbed some major headlines and Kiara's recent trip to South Africa also made news as the two were speculated to be together in the vacation. In the past, the actor has been linked up to a lot of his co-stars from Alia Bhatt to Sonakshi Sinha. His debut in the movie Student of the Year opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt had the entire nation crushing over Sidharth's hotness and good looks. Talking about good looks it seems the actor has those from his childhood days. Today on his birthday check out these adorable childhood pictures of Sidharth Malhotra.

Photo Credit : pinterest