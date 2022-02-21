Sidharth Malhotra to Ranveer Singh: 5 Times Bollywood actors rocked the black look

There is no refuting that an all-black look is a classic trend that can never go out of fashion. Be it a promotional event or an award show, Bollywood actors always carries black ensembles with the utmost class. They seem to have achieved mastery in setting style goals when it comes to donning black suits. Take a look at five times our B-town actors rocked black outfits.
Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
If you are planning to go all black, here is an inspiration from Shahid Kapoor's wardrobe. The actor looked extremely handsome in a classy black suit paired with black shoes. He made it look was extra killer with his perfectly on-point beard.
Photo Credit : Tiana Kamte/Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The heartthrob of Bollywood Vicky Kaushal is killing us with his sartorial choices too. He wore an exceedingly well black suit that came with a velvet panel. He complimented his outfit with a black bow and left everyone impressed.
Photo Credit : Trisha Sarang Sathaye/Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
The actor sported a classic black suit and looked phenomenal. He paired a black shirt with pants and a full-sleeved long lapel blazer. He looked both cute and classy at the same time as he posed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
One of the most versatile and successful actors of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan has never missed a chance to impress everyone with his style statements. In this gentleman's look, the actor can be seen donning a white shirt paired with black pants and a black overcoat.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Shreshaah actor Sidharth Malhotra set the red carpet on fire with his dashing all-black look. He looked dapper in a black velvet suit paired with shimmery loafers. He accessorized this look with a couple of rings.