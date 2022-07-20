1 / 6

Siddharth Nigam’s Maldives diaries

Siddharth Nigam is among the prominent names in the Telly world and has a huge fan following owing to his exceptional acting skills. The actor stepped into the showbiz world at a very young age and later, starred in numerous fictional shows. He carved a niche for himself and now, Siddharth is all set to blow the mind of his fans by achieving another milestone in his professional life. For a long time, rumours are rife that this young star will soon feature in Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and will play an important part in the film.

Photo Credit : Siddharth Nigam instagram