/
/
/
Big Boss 13: Check out Sidharth Shukla’s rumoured girlfriends and controversies
Big Boss 13: Check out Sidharth Shukla’s rumoured girlfriends and controversies
In the show, it was also revealed that Shefali Jariwala and Siddharth Shukla were dating once. Here are some relationships that the actor was involved in, which he never acknowledged officially.
Written By
Aditi Giri
22372 reads
Mumbai
Updated: December 19, 2019 03:37 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Add new comment