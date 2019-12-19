Home
Big Boss 13: Check out Sidharth Shukla’s rumoured girlfriends and controversies

In the show, it was also revealed that Shefali Jariwala and Siddharth Shukla were dating once. Here are some relationships that the actor was involved in, which he never acknowledged officially.
22372 reads Mumbai Updated: December 19, 2019 03:37 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Sidharth Shukla’s rumoured girlfriends and controversies

    Sidharth Shukla’s rumoured girlfriends and controversies

    Sidharth Shukla is currently a contestant of Big Boss Season 13. The 38-year-old won several hearts with his personality, as he created a mark for himself by participating in several reality shows. The actor had been misbehaving in the show and had been nominated for 2 weeks straight as a punishment for the same. In the show, it was also revealed that Shefali Jariwala and Siddharth Shukla were dating once. Here are some relationships that the actor was involved in, which he never acknowledged officially.

    Photo Credit : Colours TV / Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Sidharth Shukla and Drashti Dhami

    Sidharth Shukla and Drashti Dhami

    Madhubala actor Drashti Dhami and Sidharth Shukla were reportedly in. Relationship. They met initially met on the show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ as contestants. They were said to be best friends, and that’s when their story started.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

    Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

    Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla were the part of the show ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’. The stars were rumoured to be dating even before the show started. According to a report, Sidharth had to be replaced from the show after their break up as their fights got uncontrollable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh

    Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh

    Before entering Big Boss 13, Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla were said to be dating. However, the two denied being in a relationship when asked about it on the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Sidharth Shukla and Tanishaa Mukherji

    Sidharth Shukla and Tanishaa Mukherji

    The rumours of Sidharth and Tanishaa dating started since February 2016. The two also reportedly bonded on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, where they were contestants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala

    Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala

    Shefali and Sidharth were in a relationship when the makers brought in another contestant for the show. Shefali says that she shares a special friendship with Sidharth before entering the sets of Big Boss. Well, Shefali has been strongly supporting Sidharth and they look forward to keeping their friendship stronger.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

