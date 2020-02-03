Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla to Shehnaaz Gill, check out these THROWBACK photos of the contestants

1 / 7

Find out how the current contestants of Bigg Boss 13 looked before

Bigg Boss 13 is finally drawing towards its end and fans of the show can't get enough as now the connections of the remaining contestants have stirred up even more drama to the show. The past week was highly controversial given the task of getting one of the contestants directly to finale. From the war of words to physical fights, this season has been a roller coaster ride for the inmates of the house as well as for the fans of the show. The 13th season is by far the most successful season of the reality show. Like always, viewers witnessed friendships followed by fall out of contestants. As the show finally draws towards the end, we bring to you these throwback pictures of few of the contestants of the reality TV show. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Youtube