Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla to Shehnaaz Gill, check out these THROWBACK photos of the contestants

Check out these childhood photos of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. From Sidharth Shukla to Asim Riaz, Check out how they have transformed in all these years.
2896 reads Mumbai
    Find out how the current contestants of Bigg Boss 13 looked before

    Find out how the current contestants of Bigg Boss 13 looked before

    Bigg Boss 13 is finally drawing towards its end and fans of the show can't get enough as now the connections of the remaining contestants have stirred up even more drama to the show. The past week was highly controversial given the task of getting one of the contestants directly to finale. From the war of words to physical fights, this season has been a roller coaster ride for the inmates of the house as well as for the fans of the show. The 13th season is by far the most successful season of the reality show. Like always, viewers witnessed friendships followed by fall out of contestants. As the show finally draws towards the end, we bring to you these throwback pictures of few of the contestants of the reality TV show. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Rashami Desai

    We love how pretty Rashami Desai looks in her fancy dress competition as a fairy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Aarti Singh

    Aarti Singh's cute expression here is stealing our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Shehnaaz Gill

    Shehnaaz Kaur Gill who is one of the most famous contestants was surely a doll when she was a toddler.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Paras Chhabra

    TV actor Paras Chhabra with his mom when he was just a toddler.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Asim Riaz

    Asim Riaz who is currently ruling millions of hearts thanks to the reality show gifting us a smile with this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sidharth Shukla

    The "Badshah" of the house stealing hearts yet again with his charms and cuteness in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

