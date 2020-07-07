Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's charming looks will steal your heart; See Photos

1 / 9

Sidharth Shukla shows how to look handsome

Sidharth Shukla has been creating a huge buzz since he won Bigg Boss 13. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was one of the controversial contestants of the show. Shukla not only won Bigg Boss 13 but also won millions of hearts. Before Bigg Boss 13, he was popularly known for his performance in the TV shows. Shukla made his acting debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later became known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu, and Dil Se Dil Tak. His chemistry with co-star Rashami Desai in Dil Se Dil Tak was loved by the masses. Before participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, he had participated in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor created a huge buzz when he was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Post Bigg Boss 13, he has been very active on social media. Shukla enjoys a fan following of 2.8 million on Instagram. During the lockdown, he has been keeping his fans updated about his quarantine routine and entertaining them in the best possible way. Every time he shares a picture or video, it goes viral within seconds. His charming photos never fail to grab attention. For a few weeks, Shukla has been sharing his photos and one cannot ignore how handsome he looks in every pic! Speaking of that, take a look at the charming photos shared by the actor on his Instagram.

Photo Credit : Instagram