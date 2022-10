Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at Thank God screening; Rakul Preet Singh also clicked

Sidharth Malhotra's latest movie Thank God just hit the theatres today on the 25th of October. Apart from him, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Sing in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the Danish film Sorte Kugler and is directed by Indra Kumar. Tonight, a screening of the film was organized in the dream city of Mumbai. Sidharth, along with his rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani was papped at the event. The Shershaah actors arrived in stylish yet comfy casuals for the event. Rakul Preet Singh was in attendance as well. Let's take a look at their pictures below.