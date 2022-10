Sidharth Malhotra looks handsome

Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God will be releasing on October 25. The film trailer is out and has received huge appreciation from fans. The comedy entertainer is written and directed by Indra Kumar with production by T-Series and Maruti International. Well, today the actor was spotted in the city wearing casuals. He was looking very handsome as he pose for the shutterbugs.