Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Kajol arrive at Anand Pandit's Diwali bash

Sidharth Malhotra arrived at producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash. Apart from him, his Thank God co-star Ajay Devgn and his actor-wife Kajol were also seen at the party. With Diwali 2022 just being around the corner, B'Town is already in a celebratory mood as people get ready to ring in the Festival of Lights. Many celebs have already thrown a party including Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Kriti Sanon, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and The Lady Killer actress Bhumi Pednekar. Tonight, Anand Pandit has invited many B'Town actors for the bash at his residence in Mumbai. They turned up in their stunning festive wear for the special occassion. Check out their latest photos.