5 pics that prove that Sidharth Malhotra is loves to be in water

1 / 6

Sidharth Malhotra loves to be in water

Sidharth Malhotra is an actor who has been touted to be the heartthrob of the nation ever since he made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year. From his acting chops to his look, everything about Sidharth Malhotra made the headlines. In his career of over a decade, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor has given us several hit movies including Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, Shershaah etc and he has successfully carved a niche for himself as a versatile actor. In fact, he also has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Sagar Ambre’s action thriller Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, Indra Kumar’s Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and Mission Majnu which is a spy thriller and also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Apart from the professional front, Sidharth is also quite active on social media and is often seen sharing pics from his travel diaries, fun moments with his co-stars, pics with his pet dog and more. And today, we will bring you some of Sidharth Malhotra’s pics which will prove that he loves to be in the water.

Photo Credit : sidharth malhotra instagram