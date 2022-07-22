5 pics that prove that Sidharth Malhotra is loves to be in water

Sidharth Malhotra is an actor who has been touted to be the heartthrob of the nation ever since he made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year. From his acting chops to his look, everything about Sidharth Malhotra made the headlines. In his career of over a decade, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor has given us several hit movies including Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, Shershaah etc and he has successfully carved a niche for himself as a versatile actor.
In fact, he also has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Sagar Ambre’s action thriller Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, Indra Kumar’s Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and Mission Majnu which is a spy thriller and also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Apart from the professional front, Sidharth is also quite active on social media and is often seen sharing pics from his travel diaries, fun moments with his co-stars, pics with his pet dog and more. And today, we will bring you some of Sidharth Malhotra’s pics which will prove that he loves to be in the water.
Photo Credit : sidharth malhotra instagram
Sidharth Malhotra, who was enjoying a vacation in the Maldives, was seen chilling in a pool.
During his Maldives vacation, Sidharth was seen trying his hands at water sports and was enjoying his time in the water.
This pic had Sidharth doing some yoga while snorkelling in the sea.
Sidharth was seen enjoying scuba diving in the Maldives and he was certainly at peace underwater.
Sidharth Malhotra raised the temperatures as she shared a stunning pic of himself posing in the pool wherein the cloudy sky served as the perfect background.