Sidharth Malhotra: PHOTOS of the Shershaah star prove he loves his pet Oscar

Pictures of Sidharth Malhotra with his pet dog Oscar

Sidharth Malhotra is a Bollywood actor who made his acting debut in Bollywood in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Sidharth Malhotra ruled the Bollywood industry with his performances and charming looks for a long time after which he saw a slight dip in his career. But, Sidharth Malhotra bounced back with his recent release where he portrayed the character of Captain Vikram Batra, who led the operations at the war front during the Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra has won back the love of the audience who cannot stop praising the actor for his hardwork and convincing performance. Even though Sidharth Malhotra has a huge fan base, the actor likes to go back home to his loved ones and his best friend is his pet dog, Oscar Malhotra. Here are pictures of Sidharth Malhotra that prove he loves his dog Oscar. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram