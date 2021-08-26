Sidharth Malhotra: PHOTOS of the Shershaah star prove he loves his pet Oscar

6 hours ago  |  10.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Pictures of Sidharth Malhotra with his pet dog Oscar

    Pictures of Sidharth Malhotra with his pet dog Oscar

    Sidharth Malhotra is a Bollywood actor who made his acting debut in Bollywood in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Sidharth Malhotra ruled the Bollywood industry with his performances and charming looks for a long time after which he saw a slight dip in his career. But, Sidharth Malhotra bounced back with his recent release where he portrayed the character of Captain Vikram Batra, who led the operations at the war front during the Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra has won back the love of the audience who cannot stop praising the actor for his hardwork and convincing performance. Even though Sidharth Malhotra has a huge fan base, the actor likes to go back home to his loved ones and his best friend is his pet dog, Oscar Malhotra. Here are pictures of Sidharth Malhotra that prove he loves his dog Oscar. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Turns photographer

    Turns photographer

    Sidharth Malhotra turns photographer for his pet Oscar as they spend a Sunday at home.

    Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Selfie

    Selfie

    Sidharth clicks a selfie with Oscar, leaving fans awestruck.

    Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Lazy day

    Lazy day

    The actor clicks a selfie with his partner-in-crime, his pet dog, on a lazy day.

    Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Photoshoot

    Photoshoot

    Sidharth and Oscar do a photoshoot as they goof around with each other.

    Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Cool Oscar

    Cool Oscar

    Sidharth Malhotra gets clicked with “cool Oscar Malhotra” as he makes him wear black sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram